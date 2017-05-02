Over 200 aspire for Asean Age

THE best young and aspiring chess players will battle for supremacy as the 2017 National Age Group Chess Championships unfold this morning at the Robinsons Galleria-Cebu Atrium.

Some 200 qualifiers from all over the country will be competing for the title as the best age group chess players in the country and get a ticket to the Asean + Age Group Chess Championships, which will be hosted by Thailand in June.

On the sideline, an Open Standard tournament for accompanying enthusiasts and players will start on Thursday to be held at the Knight Attack Chess Cafe at the third level of the same building.

The competitors are all qualifiers in the three elimination competitions in Aklan for the Visayas last January, Davao City for Mindanao last March, and Manila for Luzon last month.

Aside from the qualifiers, the tournament also gave special slots to the Wild Card qualifiers that were held last month here and the champions of last year’s competition and Batang Pinoy national finals winners.

The attention, however, will surely focus on the contested Boys U12 category where Cebuano hopeful Jerish John Velarde will be pitted against Michael Concio Jr., Mark Jay Bacojo, Fem Albert Falle, Francis Apollo Magpily, among others.

In the Boys U20 competition, top caliber players such as IM Paulo Bersamina, Jeth Romy Morado, John Marvin Miciano, John Merill Jacutina, are aiming to take one of the three slots to the Asean tournament.

In the distaff side, the competition in the U18, which includes Cebu’s aspiring top lady woodpusher Laila Camel Nadera, will also draw interest as it has another Cebuana Glybel Jade Quiñanola, the gold medal winner of the Batang Pinoy competition last Decmeber, Alexis Anne Osena and Allaney Jia Doroy will be equally interesting to follow.

The opening program will be at 10 a.m. today with Cebuano sports personalities Philippine Sports Commissioner Ramon S. Fernandez, Cebu City Sports Commission Chairman Edward Hayco and Cebu Provincial Sports Commission Executive Director Ramil Abing as guests of honor, along with National Chess Federation of the Philippines president Prospero “Butch” Pichay, and International Arbiters Wilfredo Neri and James Infiesto.

As scheduled, Fernandez will make the ceremonial first move with the young Velarde, while IM Bersamina will lead the oath of sportsmanship. Local lead organizer Engr. Edilberto Velarde Jr. will declare the start of the competition.

Competition proper will officially start at 1 p.m.