Quijano: Donnie wins, but doesn’t dominate

WE had a lot on our plates over that long weekend. First off, there was Donnie Nietes emerging victorious over Thai opponent Komgrich Nantapetch to become only the third Pinoy fighter to win world titles in at three different weight divisions.

As triumphant as Donnie was, still that victory did not come easy as the visiting Thai fighter made it a seesaw struggle.

THE FIGHT. The first two rounds were test rounds as both fighters tried to feel each other out, but Donnie shaded those rounds because he had more activity.

Donnie started to dominate in rounds 3-6 as he started to find his range landed eye-catching right hands behind an accurate left jab.

Nantapetch made his move in the second half of the fight as Donnie seemed to slow down.

It’s normal for fighters to try and pace themselves while preparing for that final push, but in this case Nantapetch was able to capitalize on Nietes’ taking a break as he started landing cleanly.

In effect, Donnie allowed Nantapetch back into the fight. This made for several tense moments and good two-way action in the second half of the fight.

Nantapetch started chasing Donnie , landing jabs and right hands. The latter also countered well, but he seemed visibly tired.

This seemed improbable considering that the Donnie Nietes of late—who had dispatched of the likes of Moises Fuentes and Edgar Sosa had seemed tireless and indefatigable.

But gone was the spring in his legs, and he forgot to duck and dip smoothly under his opponent’s punches which he often does with ease.

Thankfully, Donnie found his second wind in tne championship rounds and he recovered nicely in the 11th and 12th, winning most of the exchanges and revving up his “ Donnie-nation” fans.

Well, it wasn’t the dominating performance that Pinoy Pride 40 entitled “ Domination” promised, but it was still a good, hard-earned victory over a skilled opponent who came prepared.

Still, Donnie’s team has to look into what made it a difficult fight for him. Was it a conditioning issue? He reportedly failed to make weight during the first try, so he might have been a bit sluggish.

Or maybe he underestimated his opponent? Whatever the case these are all legitimate questions that need to be looked into.

(On Sunday, my take on Anthony Joshua’s win.)

LAST ROUND. It’s on Ruel Binolirao and Fiscal Benjo Macion for their podium finishes at the 8080 Baybay Leyte Triathlon. Cheers!