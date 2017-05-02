Seno, Velasco post 1-2 finish in Vios Cup Leg 1 | SunStar

Seno, Velasco post 1-2 finish in Vios Cup Leg 1

Seno, Velasco post 1-2 finish in Vios Cup Leg 1

Tuesday, May 02, 2017
By
Richiel S. Chavez

CEBUANO drivers Lord Seno and Sean Velasco of Toyota Team Cebu (TTC) clinched a 1-2 finish in Sporting Class of the Vios Cup 2017 Leg 1 at the Clark International Speedway in Pampanga over the weekend.

The team captain of Toyota Team Cebu (TTC) Seno clocked 26 minutes and 20.165 seconds to win the nine-lap race in a come-from-behind fashion.

Velasco came second in 26:20.589, while Paul Henderzon Perez of Parts Pro Racing settled for third in 26:20.724.

Seno and Velasco stormed from ninth and 10th place in the starting grid, and worked their way to catch up with the leaders until the final lap.

Seno first improved to fifth spot after the start; then a rare incident on the fourth lap left three drivers out of the race, putting Seno and Velasco at third and fourth.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 02, 2017.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 02, 2017.


