Spartans claim top spot

THE race for the top two spots in the South Division Bracket 1 just got more exciting as the San Fernando Spartans handed Minglanilla its first loss, 76-73, in the 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-Under Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament at the San Fernando Sports Complex last Sunday.

San Fernando’s win created a three-way tie with Talisay City Aqua Stars and Minglanilla at the top of the standings. All three hold a 3-1 win-loss record.

The Spartans got off to a hot start, 23-11, with Isidore Runjie Bamboa leading the charge with eight points.

But San Fernando faltered in the second period and Minglanilla managed to outscore the home team, 15-7, to inch within 30-26 at half-time.

The home squad, however, did not allow its second quarter drought to affect their performance further and Shaun Keith Torquero scored 12 points to neutralize Marc Glen Nebril’s 11-point blitz for Minglanilla. The Spartans preserved their lead following a 29-21 burst in the penultimate period.

Minglanilla worked harder in the final period, but the exit of Nebril, who fouled out early in the fourth period, left the visiting squad with only Jiesel Tarrosa to count on in offense. San Fernando answered with timely baskets, including Roland Alferez’s two triples. Torquero led San Fernando scorers with 20 points; Alferez had 15. Johnson Khen Saramosing finished with 12 and Bamboa had 10 points before fouling out in the final 5:40. Nebril and Tarrosa scored 22 points each and Sly Lucero contributed 10 points for Minglanilla.