A tack vs. Rakhimov

JIMMY Paypa will try to put Russian Shavkat Rakhimov out of his comfort zone by forcing him to become the aggressor and hopefully catch him with a well-timed counter punch that will end his night.

“He (Rakhimov) has a style of an amateur boxer. Paypa is a very good fighter so we will just wait for him to come in,” Paypa’s coach Michael Domingo told SunStar Cebu. “That’s what (counter punch) we will do because if we will be the aggressor then I believe that he will keep on running. We will just wait for him to come in instead. Paypa is a very good counter puncher.”

The 24-year-old Paypa is fighting Rakhimov in a 10-round fight this Friday night at the DIVS in Ekaterinburg, Russia.

Rakhimov has been beating Filipinos as of late. His last three fights were wins against Jerry Castroverde, Roldan Aldea and Jun Doliguez.

“We need to knock him out because we can’t trust the scores if the fight is out of the country. If he does not run away, there is a huge chance of a knockout. We need to time our punches and catch him coming in,” said Domingo.

Paypa, who served as Shohei Omori’s sparring partner for Marlon Tapales, has won three straight fights since a knockout loss to Shingo Wake in 2015. He beat Jason Egera, Jerry Nardo and former world title contender Bernabe Concepcion for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super bantamweight strap.

Paypa is 19-3-1 with seven knockouts, while Rakhimov is 9-0 with seven knockouts.