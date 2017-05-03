2 make it to PH team for Laos AFF
TRIZZA Mae Musni and Rizamae Ugbaniel made the final cut of the Philippines Girls Under-15 team that will compete in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Championship this month at the KM16 Stadium in Vientiane, Laos.
The Philippines is in Group B along with Singapore, Cambodia and Indonesia. Group A is comprised of Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam and Thailand.
The Philippines’ first assignment is against Indonesia on May 9, followed by a match with Cambodia on May 11, and finally against Singapore on May 13.
The top two teams in each group face off in a crossover do-or-die semi-finals on May 18. The winner of both semi-finals matches take on each other in the finals on May 20.
The Philippines Girls Under-15 team had a tune-up match last week with the Ateneo de Manila University (AdMU) Women’s team. The national team beat AdMU, 6-3, compliments of a hat trick by Katelyn Alexander, two goals from Kassandra Zalamea and a goal by Martina Torres.
The Philippines Girls Under-15 squad, mentored by Marielle Benitez, is flying to Laos on May 6.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 03, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!