2 make it to PH team for Laos AFF

TRIZZA Mae Musni and Rizamae Ugbaniel made the final cut of the Philippines Girls Under-15 team that will compete in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Championship this month at the KM16 Stadium in Vientiane, Laos.

The Philippines is in Group B along with Singapore, Cambodia and Indonesia. Group A is comprised of Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam and Thailand.

The Philippines’ first assignment is against Indonesia on May 9, followed by a match with Cambodia on May 11, and finally against Singapore on May 13.

The top two teams in each group face off in a crossover do-or-die semi-finals on May 18. The winner of both semi-finals matches take on each other in the finals on May 20.

The Philippines Girls Under-15 team had a tune-up match last week with the Ateneo de Manila University (AdMU) Women’s team. The national team beat AdMU, 6-3, compliments of a hat trick by Katelyn Alexander, two goals from Kassandra Zalamea and a goal by Martina Torres.

The Philippines Girls Under-15 squad, mentored by Marielle Benitez, is flying to Laos on May 6.