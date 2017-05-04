BaliPure looks for 3rd victory

BALIPURE hopes to come up with a strong start as it seeks a third straight win against defending champion Pocari Sweat today, while Creamline tries to rebound against Air Force in the Premier Volleyball League at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Water Defenders struggled in the early going in their first two matches but came up with strong finishing kicks to repulse the Air Force Jet Spikers and the Power Smashers and seize the early lead in the six-team field vying in the season-opening conference of the league where it all started.

But BaliPure coach Roger Gorayeb rued his wards’ inconsistency and erratic plays, with the multi-title mentor hoping the Water Defenders will settle down and play to their true potential.

They will face a Pocari Sweat side eager to bounce back from a setback to the Power Smashers last Sunday, making the 6:30 p.m. clash between a purified drinking water and a sports drink doubly interesting. Creamline and Creamline and Air Force will square off at 4 p.m. PR