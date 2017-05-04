Cebu-based pugs to join GAB’s Boxing Convention

CEBU-BASED pugs Renoel Pael and Rodel Wenceslao will see action in the boxing show of the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) 3rd Philippine Boxing Convention on May 12 at the Waterfront Insular Hotel Pavilion in Davao City.

Pael will take on unbeaten prospect Ryan Lumacad, while Wenceslao looks to end his losing streak against former amateur standout Adones Cabalquinto in a rematch.

The 26-year-old Pael, who fights out of the Rex Wakee Salud Gym in Labangon, looks to bounce back after losing to world-ranked Andrew Moloney by unanimous decision in Australia in February.

Pael is a tough talented fighter who has a granite chin, which will surely give the 25-year-old Lumacad a run for his money.

Lumacad is coming off a split draw with Japanese Go Onaga last January. He has been fighting mostly upstarts and journeymen. The most credible name he has fought is veteran former World Boxing Council (WBC) International flyweight champion Ardin Diale, whom he fought to a split draw.

Pael is 25-5-1 with 11 knockouts, while Lumacad is 12-0-2 with seven knockouts.

The 24-year-Wenceslao, in the meantime, looks to end a three-fight losing streak. His slump started in June after losing to Cabalquinto by unanimous decision. He lost his next two fights by knockout against Adones Aguelo and Japanese Hiroki Okada.

Cabalquinto is also on a losing streak of his own, dropping two straight against Uzbek Qudratillo Abduqaxorov and Al Rivera in a rematch. Wenceslao is 11-14-1 with four knockouts, while Cabalquinto is 23-3 with 15 knockouts.

In the main event, Jake Bornea (11-2, 5 KOs) slugs it out with Renerio Arizala (13-6-1, 5 KOs) for the World Boxing Federation(WBF) Intercontinental superflyweight belt.