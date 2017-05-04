Coloma wins Yamaha Grand Prix 8

MOTORCYCLE rider Vingie Coloma showed superb speed and course control to win the 150 Open Underbone class of the Yamaha Grand Prix 8 Leg 2 at the SM City Cebu parking area last Sunday.

Coloma also earned a slot to the Yamaha Grand Prix 8 Finals, together with runners-up Gary Caneda and Anacleto Flores.

JR Caneda, meanwhile, outlasted Anacleto Flores and Ephraim Onahon for the championship title in the 130 Open Underbone class.

The top three riders also qualified to the finals.