Coloma wins Yamaha Grand Prix 8 | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

Coloma wins Yamaha Grand Prix 8

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Coloma wins Yamaha Grand Prix 8

Thursday, May 04, 2017
By
Richiel S. Chavez

MOTORCYCLE rider Vingie Coloma showed superb speed and course control to win the 150 Open Underbone class of the Yamaha Grand Prix 8 Leg 2 at the SM City Cebu parking area last Sunday.

Coloma also earned a slot to the Yamaha Grand Prix 8 Finals, together with runners-up Gary Caneda and Anacleto Flores.

JR Caneda, meanwhile, outlasted Anacleto Flores and Ephraim Onahon for the championship title in the 130 Open Underbone class.

The top three riders also qualified to the finals.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 04, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments