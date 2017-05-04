Global Cebu makes zonal semifinals

GLOBAL Cebu FC sealed its top finish in Group F with a workmanlike 3-1 win over Beoungket Angkor at the Rizal Memorial Sports Stadium.

The win, Global’s fifth in the group stage, puts Global through the Asean Zone semifinals against Home United FC of Singapore.

Global finished on top of the Group with 15 points on five wins and a loss, while former champion Johor Darul Ta’zim of Malaysia finished second. Johor will face Ceres Negros FC in the two-leg Asean Zone semifinals.

Paul Mulders, who had two goals against Beoungket in their first meeting last February, tallied his third against the Cambodian squad with a sweet volley in the 12th minute.

Sixteen minutes later, Pika Minegishi doubled the lead with a left-footed strike inside the box.

In the second half, the visitors manged to cut the lead in the 50th with a strike from Sath Rosib. Global held on to their lead before Darryl Roberts scored in injury time to seal the win for the home team.

In Singapore, Ceres Negros came through with a 4-2 win over Tampines Rovers, eliminating Vietnam champion Ha Noi, wich beat Felda United, 4-1.

Both Ceres Negros and Ha Noi finished with 11 points but the Negros club advances owing to its victory over Ha Noi last month.

Bienvenido Maranon scored twice before Muhammad Yasir Bin Hanapi got one for Tamipines in the 24th. A penalty by Fenrando Rodriguez made it a two-goal cushion for Ceres anew in the 44th.

Fifteen minutes into the second half, Muhammad Yasir cut the lead to 3-2 but Kota Kawase got the insurance goal in the 65th.