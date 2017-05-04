Gonzalez wins CCC’s April contest

MARC Gonzalez and Martin Mendoza walked away as the biggest winners in the 2017 Men’s April Monthly Medal Tournament of Cebu Country Club (CCC) at the club’s layout in Banilad, Cebu City last April 29.

Gonzalez, a member of the club’s men’s PAL Interclub team, fired a two-over-par 74 in a 37-37 card to win the overall lowest gross award.

Mendoza, an eight-handicapper, snagged the Class A division title with a net 69, beating the four-handicapper Gonzalez who had net 70. Nino Bascon carded 71 for third place.

Jonji Chiongbian came up with 65 and inked out a two-stroke lead over Jack Huang for the Class B title. Masanobu Sugawara shot 68 to settle for third place.

Johnny Siao, meanwhile, overwhelmed the Class C players after scoring 61 to take the division’s top honors over Gilfer Alvarez and Charles Vincent Ong, who carded 67 and 71, respectively.

Patricio Go defeated Ruben Almendras in a countback to win the Class D diadem. Both players had 67 after 18 holes. Chito Misa shot 71 and won against Masatsugo Ochiai in a countback for third place.

In the Seniors’ division, Robin Craze wod with a score of 66, while Mamoru Ito and Joseph Yukayguan settled for second and third places with 69 and 71, respectively.

In the Ladies’ division, Jeannette Chiu snagged top honors with 73, while Crystal Neri won via countback over Junia Gabasa for second place. Both Neri and Gabasa shot 74.