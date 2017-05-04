Limpag: CCSC pitch gets needed rehab

THAT one simple sentence is the best news so far this year, at least for the football fan in me. The Cebu City Sports Center, which I think is the country’s most utilized sports-related facility, has one of the worst and most unsafe football pitches of all time. No one is really at fault here, it’s just that the football pitch is the favorite venue not only for football but sportsfests, playground demonstrations and of course, the annual Sinulog festival.

The result? You have a field that rivals the beaches of Boracay in some parts, the roughs of CCC in others and the roads most-travelled in some. It may be funny to poke fun at the CCSC pitch but it is dangerous, as one unfortunate player from the University of Cebu learned during the Cebu City Mayor’s Cup last March.

In the middle of the game, while he was going for the ball, he felt something poke his spike and when he stopped to look, it was a rusty nail. The nail went through his shoe, into his foot and he took it off. Blood oozed and boy, the refs, other players and organizers were screaming, “Medic!!!!” one after the other.

The organizers of the tournament, some of whom have played at CCSC, went through the pitch with a metal detector and still managed to miss that nail.

Now, the football pitch will be rehabilitated and I hope, even for just a few months, we really take care of it. And by we, I mean the organizers, football players, City Government and the rest of the football community.

Global Cebu FC will use the CCSC temporarily as their home venue for the P-League and the last time Global owner Dan Palami and Cebu Football Association president Ricky Dakay teamed up for the CCSC’s rehab, it resulted into the CCSC having the best pitch in the country for the 2012 friendly between the Philippines and Singapore. That “pristine pitch” lasted for less than two months as the Sinulog was just around the corner.

Now, the Sinulog is still next year so I hope the pitch lasts longer than two months and players in the City Olympics, Milo Little Olympics, Cesafi and the festivals in between can get to play on an “international quality” pitch for the first time. It’s a bit self-serving on my part too since the sixth edition of our SunStar Football Cup will be this November and it would be great to have such a quality field.

So, how can we make sure that the field can last before the annual Sinulog?

Simple, limit the use of the football field to football (at least, before the Sinulog).