Pichay searches for next Wesley So

FINDING the next Wesley So in the pool of young prospects is one of the ambitions of the 2017 National Age Group Chess Championships, which blasted off at the Robinsons’ Galleria-Cebu Atrium yesterday.

“This event is hard to miss. We are trying to discover the next Wesley So,” said Prospero Pichay Jr., the president of the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP), during the opening ceremony attended by about 200 woodpushers yesterday.

“I’m sure we can produce another player with a caliber like Wesley So. To the young players, just dream and continue playing. I will be there together with NCFP to support you,” added Pichay.

The Cavite-born So is currently ranked No. 2 in the world but is now representing the United States. The country lost So when he moved to the US to study at Webster University in 2014. So transferred affiliation as he wanted to play in the top-level tournaments and make a decent living as a professional chess player.

Also present during the opening ceremony were Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner Ramon Fernandez, Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman Edward Hayco and Cebu Province Sports Commission (CPSC) Executive Director Atty. Ramil Abing.

“To the participating chess players, give your best and reach for your dreams. In your participation alone, champion na kayo,” said basketball legend Fernandez, who made the ceremonial move with Cebu’s young prospect Jerish John Velarde.

“(We support the event since) chess is one of the priority sports of CPSC. To the young athletes I congratulate you for making it this far,” Abing said.

Hayco, for his part, reminded the woodpushers that winning isn’t just in the game but also outside of the playing field. “You come here not just to win, you come here to win friends as well,” Hayco stressed.

About 200 chess players from all over the country will battle for the top spot in their age groups, namely: boys’ and girls’ Under-8, U-10, U-12, U-14, U-16, U-18 and U-20.