YawYan summer classes kick off
YAW-YAN Ardigma Cebu's second level of training of its annual Summer Clinic kicked off yesterday at the Yaw-Yan Ardigma Gym on the 4th Floor of the Coast Pacific Downtown Center in front of UC Main along Sanciangko St.
“For one month, the new students can learn the basics of kickboxing and mixed martial arts, while the old ones will have the opportunity to sharpen more their acquired skills," Yaw-Yan ArDigma Cebu CEO/founder and Vis-Min director Master Benigno "Ekin" R. Caniga, Jr. said.
Courses offered are arnis, boxing fitness, Muay Thai,Yaw-Yan combat for self-defense, Yaw-Yan ArDigma and mixed martial arts (MMA).
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 04, 2017.
