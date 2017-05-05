Bogo makes quarterfinal of Governor’s Cup caging

BOGO City became the first team to make the quarterfinal round following a 98-63 trashing of Bantayan in the North Division Bracket 3 of the 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-Under Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament held at the Don Celestino Martinez Sports Coliseum in Bogo City Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Samboan’s comeback was put on hold as its game against Boljoon was cancelled because of the heavy rains that flooded the Samboan Municipal Court.

Today, at the Sogod Municipal Gym, Balamban, which holds a 1-1 win-loss card, will shoot for its second win against Borbon (0-1) at 5 p.m.

Danao City (2-0) will try to get the solo leadership when they play the undermanned Sogod (0-1) at 6:30 p.m., and Asturias (0-1) will shoot for its first victory against Carmen (1-1) in the main game at 8p.m. in North Division Bracket 2 action.

Down south, Toledo City (2-0) and Barili (2-0) will try to stay unbeaten when they see action today.

Toledo will face Alegria (0-2) at 5 p.m., while Barili will take on Badian (1-1) at 6:30 p.m.

Dumanjug (1-1) will try to rebound from an earlier loss against the host team Alcantara (0-2) in the main game in Alcantara Municiplan Gym.

Bogo City snagged the first quarterfinals slot as it won its fourth straight game with only one more elimination round game left.

Bogo City put away the game as early as the first quarter with leading scorer Justine Valenzuela sinking three triples and Marlone Batac adding eight as the home team quickly jumped to a 30-12 start.

However, Valenzuela was not finish yet as he again scored 11 points to lead Bogo to a blazing 20-11 second quarter run that virtually wrapped the game up.

Valenzuela led all scorers with 22 points, Batac had 17 points, Salundaguit added 14 and Serg Jay Alburo made 11 points for Bogo City, while Romeo Sumbi Jr. scored 12 pointsfor Bantayan, which dropped to 2-2.