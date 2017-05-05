Cebu to host Abap tryouts

BOXERS aspiring to join the national boxing team will be coming together for a four-day tryout that will be conducted by the Alliances of Boxing Associations of the Philippines (Abap) on May 16-19 here in Cebu City.

Abap-7 Regional Director Lorenzo “Chao” Sy revealed that the national tryout is in line with the amateur boxing leadership’s thrust to find new talents who could represent the country in international events.

“We are expecting more than 80 boxers to participate in the national tryouts called by Abap for our new national amateur boxing pool. We have nine categories that will be competed in and these are from 44kgs to 66kgs. The winners will be asked by Abap to join the national team,” Sy told SunStar Cebu.

The competition is for amateur fighters 15 to 19 years old and Sy is proposing to have the elimination round at the Cebu City Sports Center, while the finals will be held at the Robinson Galleria-Cebu Atrium.

“I have a specific instruction from Ed Picson (Abap Secretary General) to organize a national competition in order to give young boxers a chance to become members of the national team. It has been a long time since that the recruitment of Abap has stopped since they no longer hold national championships. This competition would let new talents shine,” Sy added.