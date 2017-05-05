Cebuanos start strong in National Age Group chess

CEBUANO players displayed a rather impressive start in their respective categories after two rounds of 2017 National Age Group Chess Championships at the Robinsons Galleria-Cebu Atrium yesterday.

Leading the early impressive performers was KeithClaire Carlisle Morala of the University of San Carlos, who scored two wins in the Girls Under 20 category.

Morala defeated Nicole Kimberly Chu of the University of the East in the opening round last Wednesday and Sharisse Joy Gomez of Surigao City to gain a share of the early lead with Mira Mirano of De La Salle University and Vince Vicente of Far Eastern University with 2.0 points each.

As of press time, Morala played against Ella Grace Moulic of DLSU in Round 3 while today, the 2017 National Prisaa gold medallist will play fellow Cebuao Lefa Glier Bensi in Round 4 and Monique Villacorta in Round 5.

Bensi, meanwhile, dropped her Round 2 match to Moulic after beating Valerie Rafales in the opening round.

Laila Nadera and Christine Lyka Pondoyo meanwhile decided to end their match to a draw in Round 2 after a contrasting result in the opening round assignments in the Girls U18 class. Nadera defeated Rhona Beth Cabrillas in Round 1 while Pondoyo lost to WFM Allaney Jia Doroy.

Yesterday afternoon, Nadera played Robelle de Jesus, while Pondoyo faced Cabrillas. Today, they will continue their campaigns with Nadera playing Jerica Tiu and Jallen Herzchelle Agra and Pondoyo playing Robelle de Jesus and Tiu for the Round 4 and Round 5 matches.

In the hotly-contested Girls U16 category, the leadership is shared by Kylen Joy Mordido and Queenie Mae Samarita who both had 2.0 points.

Cebu bets Vic Glysen Derotas and Glybel Jane Quiñanola both won their opening round matches but lost yesterday morning to start with 1.0 point along with Jeremy Bajo.