Pestaño: This year’s biggest chess scandal

A SIMPLE incident in a minor tournament has eclipsed the news coverage of four of the biggest tournaments this year—Shamkir, Grenke, Korchnoi and Reykjavik Open--being held almost simultaneously.

Politicians in Malaysia are urging the organizers of a chess tournament to clarify what happened when a 12-year-old girl was allegedly banned from a tournament because of her dress. A Facebook post detailing the incident was shared widely, causing outrage all over the chess world.

The Malaysian girl withdrew from the competition after its organizers said that her knee-length dress was seductive. The tournament director ordered the unnamed girl to buy trousers, claiming that her outfit was improper and breached the dress code.

The girl was participating in the National Scholastic Chess Championship in Putrajaya, which is just south of Kuala Lumpur.

Her coach Kaushal Khandhar detailed the “disturbing incident” and included a photo of the girl, without showing her face. Her dress covered her shoulders and her skirt was below her knee.

“We are absolutely disgusted by the treatment of this girl and her mother . This bright young girl was recently the champion of her district in MSS Kuala Lumpur and has shown tremendous potential . This incident has left her extremely disturbed, and embarrassed.”

Kaushal explains that after the second round of the tournament, the event’s chief arbiter told the competitor and her mother that the girl’s dress was inappropriate. Apparently, he described the dress as “seductive” and claimed that it was a “temptation from a certain angle, far away.”

Datuk Heng Seai Kie, an adviser for the government’s Department of National Unity and National Integration, told the organisers not to act as the “moral police” by telling girls what to wear. “Playing chess has nothing to do with dressing, as it is a healthy activity, and from the photo, she was decently dressed,” she said.

Officials told the girl’s mother to buy another outfit before the start of the next round the following day.

The girl’s mother, Chin Wai Ling, said the director only made the decision around 10 p.m. when shops were closing, giving her no time to buy slacks for next day’s 9 a.m. start time.

Humiliated and harassed, the young Kuala Lumpur district chess champion withdrew.

The chief arbiter, KK Chan, replied that he would file legal action against the coach and the mother.

“What they claimed is nonsense, it is ridiculous. It is absolutely false. My lawyers are working on this now; they will be hearing from my lawyers.”