Quiñanola takes lead in girls 14 | SunStar

Quiñanola takes lead in girls 14

Friday, May 05, 2017
By
Rommel C. Manlosa
Slow day. A young participant yawns while waiting for his opponent to make a move during the NCFP National Age Group Championships. (SunStar Foto/Ruel Rosello)

PALARONG Pambansa gold medal winner Regina Catherine Quiñanola took the lead in the Girls U14 category after the end of Round 6 in the 2017 National Age Group Chess Championships at the Robinsons Galleria-Cebu Atrium.

Entering into yesterday’s last matches, Quiñanola and her Central Visayas teammate Alphecca Gonzales and Ruth Vinuya of Ilagan, Isabela were tied at 4.0 points but after three more hours, the elementary girls standard chess gold medalist inched ahead after beating Rohanisah Buto in Round 6 to improve to 5.0 points.

Quiñanola also defeated Checy Aliena Telesforo, Wenseal Kaye Magoliman, Mary Margarett Quiñanola, Elle Krizia Mendoza but lost to Calimbo in round 2.

Gonzales and Vinuya drew their Round 6 match while Irish Yngayo defeated Cebuana Angel Naureen Bagano to create a three-way tie for the second to fourth places with 4.5 points each.

Today, Quiñanola will try to hold on to the lead as she plays Oryza Reign Repato in Round 7, while Gonzales, who won the Palarong Pambansa elementary Girls team gold medal with Quiñanola, will play Aera Kerl Charm Sinining this morning.

In the equally hotly-contested Boys U14 competition, Cavite golden boy Daniel Quizon continued to terrorize his division as he stayed unbeaten after five rounds following his dominance over Clark Jendri Endrina, Christopher Khalil Kis-ing, Paul Matthew Llanillo, Joshua Villaran and Richdile John Nava.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 06, 2017.

