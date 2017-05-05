Sultan confident of chances vs. Jaro

JONAS Sultan is confident of his chances against former World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight champion Sonny Boy Jaro tomorrow night at the Agono Sports Complex in Agono, Rizal.

"I’m ready. I think I can beat him," Sultan told SunStar Cebu.

Sultan is defending his International Boxing Federation (IBF) Inter-Continental super flyweight belt against Jaro.

The fight was supposed to be in March but the fight was cancelled after Jaro was forced to pull out due to a severe urinary tract infection.

Sultan believes that if the timing is right, he'll be able to knock out Jaro, a feat that only seven other fighters have done.

"If I get the right timing, I'll do my best," said the 25-year-old Sultan, rated No. 14 in the IBF.

In 13 defeats, the 35-year-old Jaro has been knocked out seven times by Oscar Ibarra, Giovani Segura, Danilo Pena, Ponsawan Porpramook, Monelisi Myikeni, Florante Condes and Jerry Lota.

Sultan believes that his speed will be his key to beat Jaro, who isn't that mobile but packs a huge punch.

"I believe my advantage is my speed," said Sultan. "I'm going to use my side-to-side movement. He is already a bit slow. I'll use my counter punches and whatever I have in my arsenal to beat him."

Sultan is coming off a huge win in South Africa last December. He knocked out Makazole Tete in just two rounds in what was an upset.

After losing to Gerpaul Valero by split decision here in Cebu in 2013, Jaro has been on a roll, winning nine straight fights. His latest win was by unanimous decision over Marjun Pantilgan to claim the World Boxing Council (WBC) International super flyweight belt.

Sultan is 12-3 with eight knockouts, while Jaro is 43-13-5 with 30 knockouts.