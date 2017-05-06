Dy, Po share lead
REIGNING Philippine Amateur Open champion Peter Tyler Po and reigning club champion Mark Anthony Dy share the lead after Day 1 of the qualifying round of the Cebu County Club (CCC) Club Championship yesterday in Banilad, Cebu City.
Dy and Po both scored identical three-over-par 75s heading to the final qualifying round today.
Dy, flashed a 39-36 card, relied on his late rally with a string of birdies in holes No. 15, 16 and 17 to pull him up to the rankings and recover from his three over in the front nine.
Po finished the front nine with a birdie on par-4 hole No.9 to score 37 and get an early lead. He, however, was hounded with a three bogeys in the back nine for a 38.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 07, 2017.
