Dy, Po share lead | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

Dy, Po share lead

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Dy, Po share lead

Saturday, May 06, 2017
By
Richiel S. Chavez
Steady now. Montito Garcia makes his putt on the first day of the CCC Club Championships qualifying round. (SunStar Foto/Ruel Rosello)

Steady now. Montito Garcia makes his putt on the first day of the CCC Club Championships qualifying round. (SunStar Foto/Ruel Rosello)

REIGNING Philippine Amateur Open champion Peter Tyler Po and reigning club champion Mark Anthony Dy share the lead after Day 1 of the qualifying round of the Cebu County Club (CCC) Club Championship yesterday in Banilad, Cebu City.

Dy and Po both scored identical three-over-par 75s heading to the final qualifying round today.

Dy, flashed a 39-36 card, relied on his late rally with a string of birdies in holes No. 15, 16 and 17 to pull him up to the rankings and recover from his three over in the front nine.

Po finished the front nine with a birdie on par-4 hole No.9 to score 37 and get an early lead. He, however, was hounded with a three bogeys in the back nine for a 38.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 07, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments