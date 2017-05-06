Global Cebu makes Philippines Football League debut today | SunStar

Global Cebu makes Philippines Football League debut today

Global Cebu makes Philippines Football League debut today

Saturday, May 06, 2017
By
Justin K. Vestil

FOLLOWING an impressive campaign in the group stage of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup, Global Cebu FC makes its debut in the Philippines Football League to JPV Marikina FC this afternoon at the Binan Football Stadium.

Global Cebu FC, however, will miss skipper Misagh Bahadoran, who’s sidelined with an injury.

Two new clubs, Davao Aguilas FC and Ilocos United FC, are also seeing action at the President Elpidio Quirino Stadium today.

FC Meralco Manila logged an impressive 4-1 win over Stallion Laguna FC in the opening day, while Ceres Negros FC settled to 1-1 draw with Kaya FC Makati.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 07, 2017.

