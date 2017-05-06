Paypa, Sonsona knocked out by Russian foes

JIMMY Paypa and Eden Sonsona suffered the same fate in Russia, losing by technical knockouts against their Russian foes last Friday night in Ekaterinburg.

Paypa dropped a sixth-round stoppage against Shavkat Rakhimov in a scheduled 10-rounder.

It looked as if Paypa was walking away with a win over Rakhimov after sending him to the canvas twice, once in the second and the other in the third.

But in the sixth round, Rakhimov caught him with a vicious body shot that dropped him.

The 24-year-old Paypa stood up and beat the count but the referee waved off the fight in the 1:17 mark to his disbelief.

Sonsona, on the other hand, was stopped in the fifth round by Evgeny Chuprakov.

Chuprakov dropped Sonsona once each in the third and forth round before stopping him in the 1:35 mark of the fifth.

Sonsona slumped to 36-7-2 with 13 knockouts, while Chuprakov retained his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Inter-Continental super featherweight crown and is now 18-0 with 10 knockouts.