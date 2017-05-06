Quijano: Respect for Klitschko in loss to Joshua

AS it turned out, Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko was not only one of the most compelling fights in recent heavyweight history, it was one of the most exciting as well.

Indeed, the styles make fights aphorism rang true again. Joshua’s brawling ways brought out the beast in Klitschko and he responded in equally brutal fashion.

THE FIGHT. The early rounds were close but Joshua was able to impose his strength advantage and backed Klitschko up on a couple of occasions.

Klitschko seemed to be sizing up his young, aggressive opponent, biding his time behind his jab, but Joshua’s feral approach forced him into exchanges.

One of those left him tasting the canvas in the fifth, but even so, he fought back gamely at the end of the round.

He was able to capitalize on his momentum and landed a big right hand on the sixth, which knocked Joshua down, sending the 90,000 in attendance into a frenzy.

Joshua’s youthful vigor allowed him to recuperate well and in the succeeding rounds, he found his second wind and resumed his relentless attack.

This set the stage for one of the most exciting heavyweight championship boxing rounds we have seen in recent years.

Klitschko would suffer two more knockdowns before the fight was waived off in the 11th, and the most significant punch landed, which would be highlighted and immortalized, was an uppercut from hell which nearly decapitated Klitschko.

THOUGHTS. AJ is now at the apex of the heavyweight division and a new boxing superstar but Klitschko may have won more respect in that loss than in all his wins in the past five years.

People forget how devastating a puncher he is, because recently he favored a safety-first approach that ensured minimal risk with optimal chance for success.

But against Joshua, Klitschko was compelled to fight for his survival, for his legacy.

The difference in the loss to Tyson Fury was that the latter presented a different challenge--an unorthodox approach that had Klitschko befuddled.But with Fury’s stylistic approach, Wladimir was in never any real danger of being knocked out.

Against Joshua he was in mortal danger every single second, and this brought out his intemperate side.Unfortunately, youth was served that day.

