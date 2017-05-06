Quiñanola keeps lead in girls 14-under
PALARONG Pambansa gold medal winner Regina Catherine Quiñanola kept a slim lead in the hotly contested Girls Under 14 category in the 2017 National Age Group Chess Championships at the Robinson’s Galleria Cebu yesterday.
Quiñanola earned 1.5 points after beating Oryza Reign Repato in Round 7 and drawing Irish Yngayo in Round 8 to improve to 6.5 points after eight rounds.
She maintained a 0.5 point lead over Yngayo and Ruth Joy Vinuya, who drew her eighth round match against Me Ann Joy Baclayon.
Quiñanola is the only Cebuano left contending for the gold medal after the rest started to fall apart.
The other Cebuana player who has a chance to sneak up front is Laila Camel Nadera, who is trailing WFM Allaney Jia Doroy by 1.5 points.
Doroy has 7.0 points in seven rounds.
Daniel Quizon still leads the Boys U14 with 5.0 points, with Jave Mareck Peteros running second at 5.0 points.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 07, 2017.
