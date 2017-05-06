Sogod surprises Danao
SOGOD stunned the erstwhile unbeaten Danao City, 68-60, making the quarterfinal an interesting affair in the 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-Under Inter-Cities/Municipalites Basketball Tournament in Sogod Municipal Gym last Friday.
Balamban also had a thrilling 111-109 comeback over the heavily-favored Borbon, while Carmen beat Asturias, 76-64.
Danao, Balamban and Carmen are tied with a 2-1 win-loss card, while Sogod improved to 1-1. Borbon and Asturias dropped to 0-2. The seventh team in North Division 2 Tuburan is the only team that is left unbeaten at 2-0.
Sogod played without three players--team captain Alrancis Tiu, Rico Omongos and Carl Ace Berengel — against Danao City. Balamban also played without two vital cogs — Ricky Timosa and John Dave Seblos—who were ejected and were serving a one-game suspension last night after they threw punches in their meeting last April 26 in Danao City.
In the south, Toledo City grabbed a quarterfinal seat following a 40-point bashing of Alegria, 86-46.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 07, 2017.
