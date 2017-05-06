Sultan ready for title defense against Jaro | SunStar

Sultan ready for title defense against Jaro

Saturday, May 06, 2017
By
Edri K. Aznar

INTERNATIONAL Boxing Federation (IBF) Inter-Continental super flyweight champion Jonas Sultan needs to dominate every round and seize the opportunity for a knockout in his title defense against experienced former world titleholder Sonny Boy Jaro tonight at the Agono Sports Complex in Agono, Rizal.

“He needs to be impressive every round and if the opportunity comes, go for the knockout,” ALA Gym head trainer Edito Villamor told SunStar Cebu.

Sultan and Jaro both weighed in at exactly 115 pounds.

Though Jaro obviously has the advantage in experience, Sultan is quicker and more mobile, which Villamor believes his young ward should utilize in this fight.

“Jonas is quicker than Jaro. He also has more movement,” he said

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 07, 2017.

