Sy tops CETBA friday tournament

Brian Sy played consistently in a four-game series to reign in the Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association (Cetba) Friday Group Tournament at the SM City Cebu Bowling Center on May 5.

Sy scored 923 pinfalls to beat Fred Torrequemada and Ronan Barredo for the men’s title.

Torrequemada settled for second place with 870, while Barredo snagged third with 854.

Sy shot 229 in the first game and trailed the day’s best 245 of Barredo.

But the former continued to play steady and took the lead after scoring 217 and 177 in the next two games.

Sy capped the tournament with 200 to secure the win.

Ging Francisco (852), Joseph Yu (814), Pepe Delos Reyes (800), Cerge Go (774), Tony Torres (771), Thony Tadle (760) and Engr. Docdoc Gothong (740) completed the top 10 male bowlers.