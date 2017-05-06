Tabal learns ‘mind games’

IT’S all about mental toughness. This is how Cebuana Olympian Mary Joy Tabal described her first week at the Tuscany Training Camp in Siena, Italy. The decorated marathoner from Barangay Guba, Cebu City told SunStar Cebu that the training camp underscores mental toughness as one of the vital aspects in running.

“For my first week, our coach keeps on emphasizing the mental training. It’s important that your mind is stronger than the body. If the mind is not strong enough, the body will also weaken,” said Tabal, who’s preparing for the 2017 Southeast Asian (Sea) Games set in August in Kuala Lumpur. “So here, we train to focus on the mental aspect of the game, and the body will follow with the mind. Whatever your training, it will boil down to how far your mental toughness will push you.”

Tabal, 27, trains with the elite runners from Uganda, Burundi and the Italian national team. She said that the camp has a similar track to Kenya and Ethiopia, which is non-rubberized.

“A track made of soil will force you to more work on your calf; then there will be a faster cycle on the legs and lesser traction on the ground. It will help improve power in the legs,” said Tabal.

Training with the elite and top-tier athletes inspires Tabal to improve her arsenal and to work harder.

“One week done for adjusting, acclimatizing, examinations, strengthening, power and strength evaluations, blood tests, and introduction of the proper training procedure,” she said. (My second week will cover)Lactate tests, corrective exercises from the results of my examinations and evaluations.”