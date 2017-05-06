Tapales climbs up in WBO ranking

MARLON Tapales' road to another world championship is closer than expected after the World Boxing Organization (WBO) ranked him at No. 3 in the super bantamweight division.

Tapales decided to move up to the super bantamweight division after losing his WBO bantamweight belt on the scales in his first title defense against Shohei Omori last April 23 at the Edion Arena in Osaka, Japan. He knocked out Omori in 11 rounds.

The 25-year-old Tapales had a hard time making weight before the fight and was almost two pounds over the 118 weight limit at the weigh-in. He tried to shed the excess pounds at the sauna but was already drained to the limit and couldn't trim down the extra pounds.

Tapales is ranked behind fellow Filipino Nonito Donaire Jr. at No. 2 and Cesar Juarez at No. 1. The division's current champion is Jessie Magdaleno, who is just coming off a second round knockout of Brazilian challenger Adeilson Dos Santos last April 22.

Donaire Jr. has not fought since losing to Magdaleno in November last year, while Juarez has won his last three fights against Filipinos Albert Pagara, Richar Pumicpic and Eugene Lagos.

Meanwhile, explosive featherweight Mark Magsayo moved up in the rankings following his first round demolition of Issa Nampepeche last April 29 at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino.

Magsayo jumped two spots from No. 6 to No. 4 in the WBO featherweight rankings, overtaking Polish Kamil Laszczyk and Colombian Miguel Marriaga. Oscar Valdez is the current titleholder, former Olympian Joseph Diaz is No. 1, Mexican Carlos Diaz Ramirez is No. 2 and Christopher Diaz is No. 3.