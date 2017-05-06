UC manager lashes at SBP’s bias vs. team

UNIVERSITY of Cebu (UC) basketball team manager lawyer Baldomero Estenzo aired his frustrations and accused the Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas (SBP) of discrimination in the selection of the team that will play in the Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup on May 26-28 in Malaysia.

Estenzo, who is also the Dean of the UC College of Law, said he was disappointed after SBP decided to send a selection team and not the UC Baby Webmasters squad who won the Under Armour Southeast Asia 3x3 Philippine tittle.

“I am very frustrated and disappointed with how SBP treated this issue. While other countries sent their champion teams to the Fiba Asia Cup, the Philippines opted to send a selection team. Because of my criticism, they picked (Allen) Peligrino to become part of the team. For what? To become a deodorant? They also said coach Joevir (Samonte) could go, again for what? As deodorant? This is a clear discrimination in the part of my players,” Estenzo told SunStar Cebu yesterday.

Estenzo earlier said that he would discourage his team if only one will get to play in the Malaysia tournament.

All or no one

“It’s all or nobody. I already told the players that I won’t allow it if only one of you will go to play in Malaysia. I have e-mailed a letter to Fiba Asia citing this problem and the lousy treatment of my players while they were in Manila. First, they were supposedly housed in a posh hotel but instead they were booked at a cheap hotel. There was no transportation, nobody fetched them from the airport. There was no food and they were told to report early to the playing venue only to find out that their game was still hours away. I know nothing will happen with that letter but I don’t mind,” Estenzo added.

Estenzo also laughed off SBP executive director Sonny Barrios’ statement published by another paper calling for “officials to be sportsmen and gentlemen and to accept the decision.”

“He (Barrios) was calling for becoming a sportsman and a gentleman. I have accepted their decision that they formed a selection team. A true sportsman and a gentleman doesn’t discriminate. A sportsman and a gentleman is also fair and always gives credit where it was due. If they believed that their pool was the best then why was it defeated by UC? I wonder if, had their Team A won the tournament, would they ever consider sending a selection team? As for me, at the end of the day, knowing that my players have done what was expected of them and even won the championship, that is worth more than the Malaysia trip,” Estenzo said.

As long as he is still the team manager of the UC basketball teams, Estenzo vowed not to participate in any SBP-sanctioned tournaments.

“And I will question their new plans to naturalize a player in a court of law. This is pure discrimination on our talents. Giving Filipino citizenship is a sacred thing but in this case, they are manipulating the law in order to grant citizenship to whoever they want,” Estenzo said, referring to the plan of SBP to naturalize 26-year old Blackwater Elite import Gregg Smith to replace Andre Blatche.