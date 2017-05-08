Deen tops CCC qualifiers

ERIC Deen shot two-under-par 74 in the final day of the qualifying round to clinch the top seed for the matchplay round of the Cebu Country Club (CCC) 2017 Club Championships in Banilad, Cebu City yesterday.

Deen, a member of the CCC Pal Interclub team, shot 150 after the 36-hole qualifying round after shooting 76 in the first day and 74 in the second. Deen and former pro Mark Anthony Dy both flashed identical 150s but the former got the top seed via countback.

The reigning two-time club champion Dy settled for the No. 2 seed, while the 2017 Philippine Amateur Champion Peter Tyler Po took the No.3 spot.

Dy had another 75 from a 35-40 card after scoring 39-36 in the first round for a 150. Dy started hot in the front nine with three birdies against two bogeys, but went birdie-less with two double-bogeys in the back nine.

While Dy’s score went down in the back nine, Deen was on target as he hit two birdies in the par-4 No.10 and No. 18 to even up with his bogey in holes No. 11 and 13.

Po clinched the No.3 spot after scoring 77 on the second round from a 40-37 card following his 37-38 mark in the first 18 holes.

Po was named the lowest net champion after the qualifying round, while Deen took the lowest gross award. (RSC)