Emia, Andrin win Run for Gift of Life

JOSEPH Arnel Emia and weekend warrior Lovely Fe Andrin were crowned champions in the men’s and women’s 16-kilometer race in the Run For Gift of Life at the Robinson’s Galleria yesterday.

Emia clocked 1 hour and 45 seconds to win the men’s top honors in a race conducted by Rotary Club of Cebu to raise funds and help children with Congenital Heart Defect (CHD).

Sherwin Managuil timed 1:01:32 to place second in the men’s field, while AG Mercado clocked 1:08:49 for third.

Andrin dominated the women’s after finishing in 1:19:58. She was four minutes ahead of Ron Lacanlali and Jona dela Torre, who finished second and third in 1:24:42 and 1:24:51.

National member for duathlon Joland Olmilla clocked 29:48 and sneaked out a victory over Ken Guiao who came 10 seconds behind. Ultra marathoner Bryan Guillen placed third in 30:57. (RSC)