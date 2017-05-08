Ginatilan outlasts Boljoon

BOLJOON cracked under pressure, allowing Ginatilan to sneak in a heart-stopping 72-71 victory for a four-way tie for the lead in the South Division Bracket 2 of the 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-Under Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament at the Boljoon Municipal Gym last Sunday.

Alcoy, meanwhile, handed Santander its third straight loss, 89-75, with Renly de Leon leading the winning squad with 33 points. Marvin Marzon had 20 points and Romelito Gesulga finished with 16 as Teotino Omaña Jr. had 20 points for the losing squad.

Boljoon, Ginatilan, Dalaguete and Samboan are now tied at 2-1 record; Alcoy trails the four at 2-2, Oslob is at 2-1 and Santander is at 0-3.

Boljoon had a three-point lead but failed to score in the final 33 seconds, paving the way for Hanzel Tagoon to deliver the winning basket in the dying seconds of the game.