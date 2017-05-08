Global cebu wins PFL debut vs JPV

GLOBAL Cebu FC extended its stellar play after a 2-1 victory over JPV Marikina FC in its debut in the Philippines Football League (PFL) yesterday at the Biñan Football Stadium.

JPV Marikina FC drew first blood with a goal by Takashi Odawara in the 55th minute but

Global Cebu FC defender Amani Aguinaldo, however, quickly equalized with a goal three minutes later.

Paul Mulders gave Global Cebu FC the lead with a penalty shot in the 61st minute.

Global Cebu FC is riding its momentum from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup, where it earned a slot in the zonal semi-finals along with fellow Philippine club Ceres Negros FC.

Up north, Ilocos United FC forced a 1-1 draw with Davao Aguilas FC at the President Elpidio Quirino in a match of two rookie clubs.

Davao Aguilas FC midfielder Dylan De Bruycker broke the silence with goal in 50th minute before John Kanayama equalized with a penalty shot in the 78th.

After the first weekend of action, FC Meralco Manila and Global Cebu FC takes the top two spots, respectively, with three points each but the Manila squad leads on goal difference.

Ceres Negros FC, Kaya FC Makati, Davao Aguilas FC and Ilocos United FC have a point each, while Stallion Laguna FC is at the bottom with no points. (EKA)