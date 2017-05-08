Mandaue scores another blowout

MANDAUE City continued to outdo themselves as they again blew another opponent, Pilar-Camotes, into oblivion, 157-50, last Friday in Compostela. That strengthened their campaign to earn a quarterfinal seat in the North Division Bracket 1 of the 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-Under Inter-Cities and Municipalities Basketball Tournament.

Meanwhile, Minglanilla (4-1) turned the heat on early, with Marc Glen Nerbil exploding with 15 points of his game high 27 points in the opening quarter for an 85-64 win over Sibonga (0-5) at Sibonga Municipal Gym.

Fresh from a 102-point rout over Tudela, 138-36, at the former’s home last April 29, Mandaue again showed no mercy as they went to work early to set the tone for a one-sided game.

Ken Gato started the works as he drilled 10 of his 27 points in the opening quarter that gave Mandaue a 32-15 lead.

Froilan Mangubat took over the scoring job as he drilled 10 to help Mandaue build a 59-27 kead at the half, before Gato found his range again. The diminutive guard Mardy Paul Soco helped push the “Cesafi All-Stars” squad to a 101-39 lead entering the final frame. Mandaue did it without calling a single timeout for three quarters.

Mandaue then took the fourth quarter by storm to set another record for scoring 56 points in one quarter with Mangubat scoring 15 and John Benedick Damolo and Steven Mendoza contributing 10 each to complete the 107-point victory, which is the highest-winning margin in the tournament.

Mangubat scored the game-high 33 points, Gato fired 27 points, Damolo had 22 points, Soco made 15 points, team skipper Jancork Cabahug and Alje Mendez were silently contributing 12 points each and Mendoza finished with 10 points as Mandaue City improved to 3-0 and just one win shy from clinching a quarterfinal slot.

Justine Jim Rivera scored 18 points, John Edison Talle chipped in 11 points and Haines Ivan Lee Pepito added 10 points for the still winless Pilar (0-4). (RCM)