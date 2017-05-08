Mendoza: Golden State Vs. Cleveland almost a given

DO we still doubt the one direction of the ongoing NBA playoffs?

If you do, think again.

It’s irreversible, this NBA Finals clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. Almost.

OK, I put “almost” because, as always, the hardest to achieve in any prediction is 100 percent.

For example, the fact that the Cavalier core is intact makes it hard for any team to defeat Cleveland.

And which core was that again?

LeBron James, Kyle Irving and Kevin Love, who else?

They are chiefly responsible for Cleveland’s basketball stature—then and now.

They made the Cavs NBA champs last year. Many experts say Cleveland will reign supreme again this year.

But that’s being too fearless a forecast.

For, how about the Warrior way that we’ve seen, been seeing, thus far as Golden State fashioned out simply superb victories en route to a seemingly surefire surge to the Finals?

Mainly, this has been architected, being architected, by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Greene.

It is this troika that battled the Cleveland troika of James, Irving and Love in the 2016 NBA title showdown.

Curry & Co. were there—almost. But somehow they stumbled, getting tripped terribly by the unstoppable James when the crown was on the line, finally.

Now, at the rate they’re going, these teams should soon cross paths again.

As I write this, Cleveland was wrapping up matters in scoring a 4-0 sweep of Toronto.

On Wednesday, Golden State could be inflicting a similar 4-0 thrashing of Utah.

Next for Cleveland would be Boston for the Eastern Conference crown.

For Golden State, its Western Conference foe should be a toss-up between Houston and San Antonio.

But whether it’d be the Harden-powered Rockets or Leonard-inspired Spurs the Warriors would be facing, Golden State will prevail in the end.

But look at this. Already as lethal as the 2016 Finals crew, the Warriors nabbed yet another killer in Kevin Durant.

Thus, with the Warriors winning over a fierce fourth force in Durant, that gives Golden State a Fab Four as deadly as The Beatles in the band wars of the Sixties.

If that should give Cleveland cavernous headaches in its title defense, no surprise there.