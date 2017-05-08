MMA practitioner tops cetba monthly event

FORMER martial arts enthusiast Lauren Brian Sy booked a ticket to the Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association (Cetba) Bowler of the Year Tournament after reigning in the monthly tilt at the SM City Cebu last weekend. Sy, a 20-handicapper, came up with 1,325 pinfalls—with the day’s best of 244-- in a six-game series to win the monthly medal for April.

The 22-year-old former student of YawYan Ardigma came out strong in the first two games as he knocked down 211 and 244 pinfalls, respectively, to seize an early lead.

Sy, however, slowed down in the third game with 168 before capturing the top spot anew with 205 and 207 in the fourth and fifth games.

He capped the tournament with 170.