Peteros, Nadera nab slots to Asean chess

CEBUANO Jave Mareck Peteros calmly moved his white bishop deep into the left flank of the defensive line of Richdile John Nava, leaving the Nueva Valencia-Guimaras player with no other option other than to concede in the Boys U14 category of the 2017 National Age Group Chess Championships at the Robinson’s Galleria-Cebu yesterday.

The win increased Peteros’s total to eight, earning him a trip to the Asean + Age Group Chess Championships in Vietnam.

However, Peteros will still have to wait for the outcome of the match between Clyde Harris Saraos and Christopher Khalil Kis-ing that was still being played as of press time as it will determine his final placing in the tournament.

A win by Kising would earn him his eighth point that will dislodge Peteros at second place by virtue of his Round 8 win over the Cebuano player. But a win by Saraos would dislodge Kising from a top 3 finish.

A draw would mean Peteros would finish second to Cavite golden boy Daniel Quizon, who has 9.0 points entering the final round.

Peteros, who beat Nava in less than 50 moves using the Smith-Morra variation of the Sicilian game, will be traveling abroad along with the other qualifiers for the first time in his young chess career.

The incoming Grade 7 student of the University of San Carlos-Basic Education Department scored a total of six wins, four draws and a loss.

Laila Nadera also bagged a slot after earning a draw in her last two matches of the Girls U18 category yesterday.

Nadera offered a truce with tournament leader WFM Allaney Jia Doroy in Round 10 after an English Symmetrical opening in the morning assignment then settled to another draw with Alexis Anne Osena using the Sicilian Defense in the final Round 11 to end her campaign with 8.0 points.