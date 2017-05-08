Philippines faces Indonesia in AFC girls 15
Monday, May 08, 2017
By
THE Philippines Girls Under-15 team kicks its campaign in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Girls Championship this afternoon at the KM16 Stadium in Vientiane, Laos.
The Philippines faces Indonesia at 4 p.m. today, while Singapore takes on Cambodia in Group B. Two Cebuanas made the team, Trizza Mae Musni and goalkeeper Rizamae Ugbaniel.
The Philippines Girls Under-15 squad is coached by Marielle Benitez.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 09, 2017.
