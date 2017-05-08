Philippines faces Indonesia in AFC girls 15 | SunStar

Monday, May 08, 2017
By
Edri K. Aznar

THE Philippines Girls Under-15 team kicks its campaign in the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Girls Championship this afternoon at the KM16 Stadium in Vientiane, Laos.

The Philippines faces Indonesia at 4 p.m. today, while Singapore takes on Cambodia in Group B. Two Cebuanas made the team, Trizza Mae Musni and goalkeeper Rizamae Ugbaniel.

The Philippines Girls Under-15 squad is coached by Marielle Benitez.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 09, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


