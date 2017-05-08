Sultan stops Jaro in eight rounds

JONAS Sultan stamped his class as one of the prospects that everyone should look forward to, after a scintillating eighth-round knockout of former world champion Sonny Boy Jaro last Sunday night at the Agono Sports Complex in Agono, Rizal.

The 25-year-old Sultan tagged Jaro with a vicious counter left hook that stunned him to the ropes, smothering Jaro with a combination of punches that dropped him outside the ropes. Referee Bruce McTavish counted out the 35-year-old former World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight champion in the 2:07 mark of the eighth.

“I’m very thankful because I still won despite having a hard time. I’m also thankful to those who continue to support me,” Sultan told SunStar Cebu. “Jaro was very good. He is a veteran. But my advantage was my speed.”

Indeed, Sultan had the advantage of speed and quickness over the plodding Jaro. He capitalized on that advantage, which was the plan from the start.

“Our game plan really worked,” said ALA Gym head trainer Edito Villamor, who was in Sultan’s corner along with Robert Eturma. “This is a huge achievement for Jonas because he knocked out a former world champion in his hometown.”

Sultan retained his International Boxing Federation (IBF) Inter-Continental super flyweight crown and improved to 13-3 with nine knockouts.

Jaro saw his nine-fight winning streak end and dropped to 43-14-5 with 30 knockouts.

Sultan is currently rated at No. 14 in the IBF, wherein fellow Pinoy Jerwin Ancajas is the current titleholder, and is coming off with two huge wins over Jaro and Makazole Tete. Villamor, however, believes that he still needs more experience before fighting for a world championship.

“He needs more fights like these, fights that can sharpen his skills. He already has the power; what he needs is just a little bit of maturity.”