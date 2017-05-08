Who's next show goes to Tagbilaran in July
THE next Who’s Next? boxing show is slated on July 7 in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.
The event will still be headlined by World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super bantamweight champion Jhack Tepora, while Christian Araneta is in the co-main feature.
Tepora is coming off an easy first round stoppage of Indonesian Yon Armed, while Araneta also scored an opening round knockout over Indonesian Demsi Manufoe in Who’s Next? 4 last March at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino. Tepora is 20-0 with 15 knockouts, while Araneta is 14-0 with 12 knockouts.
Both Tepora and Araneta’s opponents are yet-to-be-determined.
Unbeaten Cebuano prospect Jessie Cris Rosales, on the other hand, is up against veteran Jun Doliguez in one of the featured fights.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 09, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!