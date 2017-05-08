Who's next show goes to Tagbilaran in July | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

Who's next show goes to Tagbilaran in July

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Who's next show goes to Tagbilaran in July

Monday, May 08, 2017
By
Edri K. Aznar

THE next Who’s Next? boxing show is slated on July 7 in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The event will still be headlined by World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super bantamweight champion Jhack Tepora, while Christian Araneta is in the co-main feature.

Tepora is coming off an easy first round stoppage of Indonesian Yon Armed, while Araneta also scored an opening round knockout over Indonesian Demsi Manufoe in Who’s Next? 4 last March at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino. Tepora is 20-0 with 15 knockouts, while Araneta is 14-0 with 12 knockouts.

Both Tepora and Araneta’s opponents are yet-to-be-determined.

Unbeaten Cebuano prospect Jessie Cris Rosales, on the other hand, is up against veteran Jun Doliguez in one of the featured fights.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 09, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments