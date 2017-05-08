Who's next show goes to Tagbilaran in July

THE next Who’s Next? boxing show is slated on July 7 in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The event will still be headlined by World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super bantamweight champion Jhack Tepora, while Christian Araneta is in the co-main feature.

Tepora is coming off an easy first round stoppage of Indonesian Yon Armed, while Araneta also scored an opening round knockout over Indonesian Demsi Manufoe in Who’s Next? 4 last March at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino. Tepora is 20-0 with 15 knockouts, while Araneta is 14-0 with 12 knockouts.

Both Tepora and Araneta’s opponents are yet-to-be-determined.

Unbeaten Cebuano prospect Jessie Cris Rosales, on the other hand, is up against veteran Jun Doliguez in one of the featured fights.