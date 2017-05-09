Biggest gathering of cyclists takes off

CYCLISTS and triathletes will once again troop to Bohol for the three-day cycling event— MotorAce Kawasaki Giro D’ Luca— slated on May 26 to 28 at the Bellevue Hotels and Resorts in Panglao Island.

The event, now on its fifth year, has attracted more than 400 participants for the challenging 500-kilometer ride around the scenic areas in Bohol.

“Bohol is the nearest place to Cebu, and we’re in love with the place—the nature, the people and its view. Bohol is the place to be for long rides,” said Gianluca Guidicelli during the press conference at Ssangyong Cebu in Gorordo Ave. yesterday.

Started as a birthday celebration ride for Guidicelli years back, the event has grown with international participants coming in every year.

Race director Jung Cases said that riders for this year are from Cebu, Panabo City, Digos, Iligan, Butuan, Agusan, Siargao, Iloilo, Manila and Pampanga. International countries such as Hongkong, Mexico, Australia, Malaysia and United States will also be represented.

“It’s not a competition. What’s important is you have fun. You can stop anytime you want and take some photos, ” said Jonel Borromeo, the president of Motor Ace Philippines, the event’s major backer.

The organizers said that the route for the three day ride is all set, and the hydration and the safety of the participants are all taken care of. The participants will also be given a timing chip.

“We have communicated with all the local government units that will be part of the route. We also coordinated with Governor (Edgar) Chato and the Provincial Police of Bohol. The course is all safe,” said Borromeo.

The fun ride will blast off with a 200K ride from Bellevue Hotel & Resorts going out to Guindulman and back to the resort. Day 2 will cover the 140K course from the resort to Carmen Public Market and back, while the third and final day covers 160K from the resort to Maribojoc and back. The organizers said that part of this course will be a surprise for the riders.