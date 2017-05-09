Chess community loses biggest supporter

THE chess community of Cebu mourns the loss of another pillar, Francisco “Boy” Pestaño, who died in his sleep yesterday in his residence in Mabolo.

The news shocked those who knew him, especially the players and officials of the 2017 National Age Group Chess Championships at Robinsons Galleria-Cebu.

Pestaño, who would have turned 73 on June 2, wrote a chess column in SunStar Cebu and its sister publications Superbalita Cebu and Bisdak Magazine for more than 10 years.

“He always checked on me. The last time was only last night when he reminded me of Cepca’s Beach outing and monthly tournament this weekend. He was like my grandfather. I will always be grateful to him,” University of San Carlos varsity player and National Prisaa gold medalist KC Morala, who used to be a correspondent of Pestaños column.

Morala and her mother Leizel broke into tears when they heard the news of Pestaño’s passing.

Pestaño was the founding president of the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) and acted as the chairman of the membership committee until the time of his death.

He was a chemical engineer by profession.

“Another pillar of our sports has passed away. We were supposed to have a meeting for future chess in Cebu tonight (last night). I just can’t believe it. He was really a good man who was very good at what he does,” National Chess Federation of the Philippines Executive Director Red Dumuk said.