Fusion, Bio-fresh take lead

Tuesday, May 09, 2017
By
Edri K. Aznar

FUSION and Bio-fresh+ took the top two seeds along with a twice-to-beat advantage in the 3rd Davies Paints Cup of the Architects+Engineers Basketball Association (A+EBA) following wins last Saturday night at the University of San Carlos (USC) Main Gym.

Fusion destroyed undermanned Elastogel, 136-67, to take the No. 1 seed.

Jonas Panerio led Fusion with 21 points along with six rebounds, three assists and a steal. Former MVP Ed Macasling also had a huge night with 15 points, five boards, seven assists and four steals.

Bio-fresh+, on the other hand, also won a one-sided 101-74 beating of Megacryl.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 10, 2017.

