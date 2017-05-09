Fusion, Bio-fresh take lead

FUSION and Bio-fresh+ took the top two seeds along with a twice-to-beat advantage in the 3rd Davies Paints Cup of the Architects+Engineers Basketball Association (A+EBA) following wins last Saturday night at the University of San Carlos (USC) Main Gym.

Fusion destroyed undermanned Elastogel, 136-67, to take the No. 1 seed.

Jonas Panerio led Fusion with 21 points along with six rebounds, three assists and a steal. Former MVP Ed Macasling also had a huge night with 15 points, five boards, seven assists and four steals.

Bio-fresh+, on the other hand, also won a one-sided 101-74 beating of Megacryl.