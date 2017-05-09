Geje gets chance to avenge Burrad loss

GEJE Eustaquio gets a chance to avenge his earlier loss to Thai Anatpong Bunrad as they are scheduled for a rematch in the undercard of ONE Championship-Dynasty of Heroes on May 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

Eustaquio and Bunrad faced each other in 2015 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila. The 30-year-old Bunrad walked away with a close split decision win over the Team Lakay fighter.

After back-to-back wins over Malaysians Saiful Merican and Gianni Subba to start 2016, the 28-year-old Eustaquio closed the year with a first-round submission loss in December at home to Toni Tauru.

Bunrad, meantime, just fought once after his fight with Eustaquio. He lost by a split decision to Subba.

Bunrad hasn’t fought for over a year. Eustaquio is 8-5, while Bunrad is 5-2.

Filipina Jomary Torres (1-0) is also seeing action in the same show against Thai Rika Ishige (1-0).

The two main features are title defenses of ONE Women’s atomweight champion Angela Lee and ONE welterweight king Ben Askren.