Tuburan stakes clean slate in Gov. Cup caging

TUBURAN played two tough matches on the road on its way to take a temporary hold of the leadership, but tonight they will be tested in their hometown as the North Division Bracket 2 battle of the 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-Under Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament continues in Tuburan Municipal Sports Complex.

Over at the Alcantara Municipal Gym, the home squad will try to log its first win against fellow winless team Alegria in the main game also at 8 p.m.

Carrying a 2-0 win-loss card, Tuburan will try to inch closer to the quarterfinal round, but it will be a tougher task as they play the heavyweights Danao City, who suffered its first loss to Sogod 60-68 last Friday.

A win is very important for the host team as it would take off pressure from their shoulders but Danao also needs this win badly to set back for the quarterfinal round seat.

Only two from each bracket will qualify to the next round and it is hotly contested by Tuburan (2-0), Danao (2-1), Carmen (2-1) and Balamban (2-1).