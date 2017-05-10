36 teams join Red Bull Reign 3x3

A TOTAL of 36 teams are set to do battle in Cebu City on Saturday for the right to represent the region in the Cebu qualifier of the Red Bull Reign 3x3 Basketball Tournament at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu old campus.

A packed field led by former Cesafi Mythical Five members Jaybie Mantilla and RJ Dinolan of the University of San Jose-Recoletos lead the way as they banner Team Hokage alongside the school’s new import, Segamars Kingsley and Fletcher Galvez.

They will likely face stiff opposition from the likes of Team Recover, which is composed of the same squad that won the Open division in the recently-concluded Cebu leg of the Under Armour Southeast Asia 3x3—RJ Acha, former Southwestern University guard Francis Ortega, Darylle Tan and former two-time Cesafi MVP Enrico Llanto.

Other contenders include Team Alpha, which is represented by a former Cesafi MVP, Cameroonian powerhouse Shooster Olago, who will team up with ex-University of San Carlos Warriors Dominic Adlawan, Mark Panerio and Sam Hermosa. PR