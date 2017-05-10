Bogo’s Seno to compete in Malaysia

JUNIOR tennis champion Jan Godfrey “Noy” Seno is set to compete in the 2nd ITF Terengganu International Junior Championship in Terengganu, Malaysia from May 16 to 21, 2017.

The 17-year- old Seno hails from Bogo City. He has dominated the local tennis scene and hopes to extend his streak internationally.

This will be his fourth time to compete in Malaysia, having won as champion in the Asian Tennis Federation 14 Under Series in 2013 and as 5th runner-up in the 3rd Penang Asian 14U Series Tennis Championship in 2013. He also competed in the 8th Malacca ITF International Tennis Championship back in 2015.

The 2nd ITF Terengganu International Junior Championship is part of the ITF Junior Circuit, a series of international tennis tournaments for successful national standard players.

The circuit gives players the opportunity to measure their standard against the best players from other nations and provides experience of international competition as a junior player transitions into a career in professional tennis.

Noy Seno will be the lone Filipino competing in the prestigious tournament. PR