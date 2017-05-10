Juventus beats Monaco | SunStar

client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 1904666714
width =
height =
shape = auto
client = pub-2836569479021745
slot = 9030333913
width = 320
height = 50
shape = auto

Juventus beats Monaco

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Juventus beats Monaco

Wednesday, May 10, 2017
By
Rommel C. Manlosa

DANI Alves proved his critics wrong as he inspired Juventus to a 2-1 win over Monaco on Tuesday to send the Italian club to its second Champions League final in three years.

Often described as being past his best when he joined Juventus from Barcelona on a free transfer last June, the 34-year-old Alves was often mocked during the season.

But Alves had a man-of-the-match performance against Monaco, setting up Mario Mandzukic’s opener in the 33rd minute before getting on the scoresheet himself on the stroke of halftime with a sensational long-range volley as Juventus swept to a 4-1 victory on aggregate.

“The most important thing is to help my team to win, whether scoring or providing assists,” Alves said. “I don’t score very often, so I’m happy.”

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 11, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments