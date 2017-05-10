Juventus beats Monaco

DANI Alves proved his critics wrong as he inspired Juventus to a 2-1 win over Monaco on Tuesday to send the Italian club to its second Champions League final in three years.

Often described as being past his best when he joined Juventus from Barcelona on a free transfer last June, the 34-year-old Alves was often mocked during the season.

But Alves had a man-of-the-match performance against Monaco, setting up Mario Mandzukic’s opener in the 33rd minute before getting on the scoresheet himself on the stroke of halftime with a sensational long-range volley as Juventus swept to a 4-1 victory on aggregate.

“The most important thing is to help my team to win, whether scoring or providing assists,” Alves said. “I don’t score very often, so I’m happy.”